One of the most attractive matches of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 will be between Colo Colo and Junior, a series that will kick off this Tuesday in Chile and will be decided in Colombia next week, seven days later. We review all the preview and what you need to know about how both clubs will fare in this first match.
The locals are very confident that Colo-Colo will win this first leg due to their status as host, taking into account that the “Cacique” has not lost a duel at home since June 2: since then until now they have played five matches in that capacity, with four wins and one draw.
Colo Colo must turn the page after the 0-0 against U in the superclásico. The total focus of those led by Almirón Now he must focus on this Cup commitment.
Arturo Vidal He has just returned to action in the Albos’ match against the Azules. The King played 45 minutes at the National Stadium. For his part, Mauricio Isla and Javier Correa They made their debut wearing the Cacique shirt.
Junior de Barranquilla, meanwhile, is arriving rested: it did not play against Deportivo Pasto this weekend, because the match was postponed due to the Colombian team’s trip to Santiago this Saturday. Reyes’ team will not be able to count on John Velez.
COLO COLO: Fernando de Paul; Oscar Opazo, Emiliano Amor, Maximiliano Falcon, Erick Wiemberg; Mauricio Isla, Vicente Pizarro, Esteba Pavez, Arturo Vidal; Javier Correa and Carlos Palacios.
JUNIOR: Santiago Mele; Gabriel Fuentes, Jermein Pena, Emmanuel Olivera, Edwin Herrera; Victor Castillo Didier Moreno; Yimmi Chara, Roberto Hinojosa, Jose Enamorado; Carlos Bacca.
