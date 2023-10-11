After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Bolivia and Ecuador will face each other on date 3 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible formations.
Forward Marcelo Moreno Martins, currently at Independiente del Valle, leads the Bolivian squad, which includes the returns of Ramiro Vaca and Henry Vaca. The local tournament had been suspended due to allegations of corruption and match-fixing. However, after a month without competition, the championship resumed on October 3.
Ecuador, for its part, began the Qualifiers with -3 points, and will seek its second consecutive victory after beating Uruguay 2-1. Despite that victory, the Ecuadorian team did not add points in the standings due to the sanction imposed by FIFA for the Byron Castillo case. Ecuador had a 3-point deduction, and with the victory over Uruguay, it settled that outstanding debt.
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Viscarra
Defenders: Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, José Sagredo, Luis Haquín
Frills: Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita
Fronts: Victor Abrego and Marcelo Martins.
Goalkeeper: Galindez
Defenders: Hurtado, Arboleda, Torres, Pacho, Piero Hincapié
Frills: Cifuentes, Gruezo, Caicedo
Fronts: Silver and Valencia
