Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will meet in the first semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup in what will be the first important match of the season for both teams, before the start of the season. On the other side will be Al Hilal and Al Ahli, so it will not be an easy tournament, however short it may be.
For now, let’s focus on the lineups of these two teams, to see who they will field to win their semi-final:
Al Taawoun have not had the best of starts to the 2024/25 pre-season, and they have not won a single game in the entire pre-season out of the 3 games they have played. It is true that after the first defeat, they have followed up with two draws that have improved the situation, but it is also true that they have scored 1 goal in three games, which may not be enough if you face Al Nassr.
This is what Al Taawoun’s lineup would look like (1-4-3-3)
Goalie: Mailson
Defenses: Al-Ahmed, Al-Saluli, Al Shuayl, Abdulmalik Al Oyayari
Midfielders: El Mahdioui, Bahusayn, Guanca
Front: Musa Barrow, João Pedro, Al-Kuwaykibi
The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo has ahead of them what would be the first important match of the new season, and they will face an opponent that will not be easy at all, in the semi-finals of a Super Cup that they should win both this match and the final, to start better than they finished last season, with an Al Hilal that was way ahead of them. Their pre-season has not left very good feelings, as they have not won any of their last 5 games, and they have lost by landslides such as the 3-0 against Almería.
This is what Al-Nassr’s lineup would look like (1-4-5-1)
Goalie: Ospina
Defenses: Yahya, Lajami, Laporte, Telles
Midfielders: Al-Najei, Brozovic, Mané, Otávio, Ghareeb
Front: Cristiano Ronaldo
