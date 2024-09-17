The UEFA Champions League returns this season with a renewed and exciting format but also with a European classic between AC Milan and Liverpool.
The group stage is over and teams will compete in a round-robin format, with their position at the end of the stage determining their passage to the next round or even elimination. In this context, AC Milan, seven-time European champions, begin their journey in the tournament facing one of the historical giants of the competition, Liverpool.
Seven-time European champions AC Milan have had a shaky start to the Serie A season. Despite some standout performances, Paulo Fonseca’s side have struggled to find consistency. Injuries to some key players and a lack of attacking punch have hampered their form. However, a return to the Champions League offers a chance to revitalise. Facing Liverpool at San Siro will not be easy, but Milan have talented players such as Maignan, Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek who could make the difference if they find their best form.
Milan have had a difficult start to their Serie A campaign, with recent injuries affecting the team’s performances. However, the return to European competition is seen as an opportunity to regain confidence. San Siro will be the perfect stage for the Rossoneri to show their best form against a historic rival.
Possible line-up
AC Milan: Maignan, Emerson Royal, Tomori, Pavlovic, Terracciano, Reijnders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Chukwueze and Okafor.
Under Dutch manager Arne Slot, Liverpool have made a brilliant start to the season. Following the departure of Jürgen Klopp, Slot has implemented a dynamic and effective style of play, bringing out the best in players such as Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz. The team is determined to be a protagonist in Europe and this first match against Milan is key to their aspirations. With players such as Alisson, Van Dijk and Szoboszlai, Liverpool have the quality and experience needed to compete on the most demanding stages. The excitement around the team is high, and they hope to carry over their good performance in the Premier League to the Champions League.
Liverpool are confident after a solid start to the season. Arne Slot has managed to consolidate a young and renewed team that has won important games in the Premier League. With a squad full of talent, the English team will look to start the Champions League with a key victory in Italy.
Possible line-up
Liverpool: Alisson, Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota.
