Manchester City will face Ipswich Town in the second round of the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City prepare for their first home game of the 2024/25 season, hosting Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in the second round of the Premier League. After a solid win in their opening game against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to continue their good start to the campaign, although they will have to do so without one of their mainstays, Rodri, who will be absent until early September due to injury. There is also uncertainty over the availability of Savinho, who is dealing with discomfort in one of his knees. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town come under pressure to redeem themselves after a heavy defeat in their Premier League debut against Liverpool, looking to surprise the reigning champions on their own stadium.
Below is the possible lineup for Manchester City for Saturday's match:
BY: Ederson – Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson is one of Manchester City’s most important players. Known for his footwork and excellent distribution, he is central to Guardiola’s style of play, which demands a goalkeeper who can start attacks from the goal. Ederson is also a goalkeeper with quick reflexes and a great ability to make key saves at crucial moments, making him a reliable player between the posts.
DFC: Akanji – Swiss Manuel Akanji has proven to be a reliable and versatile centre-back since his arrival at City. His tactical intelligence, combined with his speed and ability to anticipate, make him ideal for taking on different types of strikers. Akanji is not only solid in defence, but can also contribute to the build-up play from the back, which is crucial in Guardiola’s system.
DFC: Ruben Dias – Ruben Dias is the undisputed leader of Manchester City’s defence. His ability to read the game, his strength in aerial duels and his leadership make him a key player in the team’s defence. Dias is responsible for organising the defence and ensuring that the team maintains its defensive solidity, while also being a danger in attacking set-pieces.
DFC: Gvardiol – Croatian Josko Gvardiol is one of the most promising young defenders in European football. His combination of physical strength, technique and speed allows him to quickly adapt to City’s style of play. Gvardiol is capable of playing out from the back with great precision, and his ability to defend in one-on-one situations makes him a stalwart in the backline.
MCD: Rico Lewis – Youngster Rico Lewis has earned Guardiola’s trust thanks to his maturity and ability to perform in different defensive roles. Although he is a right-back by training, his tactical intelligence allows him to integrate into the midfield in phases of play building, providing dynamism and support both in defence and attack. His ability to read the game and adapt to situations make him a valuable asset.
MCD: Kovacic – Kovacic, one of Manchester City’s recent signings, is an experienced and versatile midfielder. With Rodri absent, Kovacic will be key to maintaining balance in midfield. His ability to retain the ball under pressure, distribute play and provide support in defence gives him a crucial role in the team. In addition, his ability to break lines with his passing will add an extra attacking dimension.
MCO: Bernardo Silva – Bernardo Silva is one of City’s most technical and hard-working players. His ability to move between the lines, press high and create chances make him a mainstay in Guardiola’s system. In midfield, Bernardo brings creativity and vision, being a constant threat to opposing defences, in addition to his tireless defensive work.
MCO: Kevin De Bruyne – Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s creative engine. His vision, precision passing and ability to break down defences with lethal assists make him one of the best midfielders in the world. De Bruyne is also a reliable goalscorer from distance and a natural leader on the pitch, directing City’s attack with mastery and always looking for the play that will make the difference.
ED: Jeremy Doku – Jérémy Doku is an explosive winger with an incredible change of pace and dribbling ability. Able to outflank any defence with his speed and technical ability, Doku adds a direct dimension to City’s attack. Although he is still settling into the team, his ability to create danger down the right flank will be crucial in opening up space and creating goalscoring opportunities.
EI: Phil Foden – Phil Foden is one of the jewels of Manchester City’s youth system and a key player in Guardiola’s attacking scheme. His ability to elude defenders, his creativity and his goal-scoring instinct make him a constant threat to opposing defences. Foden is capable of playing in a number of positions in attack, but from the left wing, his ability to cut inside and create chances is especially dangerous.
DC: Erling Haaland – Erling Haaland is Manchester City’s star goalscorer and one of the most feared strikers in world football. His impressive physique, speed and ability to finish with both feet make him an almost unstoppable striker. Haaland is City’s attacking force, and his goalscoring instinct makes him the prime candidate to break the net in every game. With the team creating chances around him, Haaland will be the man to watch in City’s attack against Ipswich Town.
This is what Manchester City’s lineup will look like (3-4-3)
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Ruben Dias and Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rico Lewis, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne
Forwards: Doku, Foden and Haaland
