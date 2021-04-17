Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Pedri, De Jong; Messi, Griezmann; and Dembélé. This may be Barça’s starting eleven in the Copa del Rey final this Saturday. That eleven would mean the return of Piqué to eleven a month and a half after his injury against Sevilla. Also the change of system to 4-3-3 and the substitution of Dest and Araujo.

It is not the only alternative for Koeman, who could also opt for the 3-4-2-1 that has given him such good results in recent weeks until the defeat in the Classical. In that case, Dest would enter as right lane and Piqué would enter as center back so that De Jong would advance his position. That could mean the sacrifice of Griezmann or Dembélé in the starting eleven. If Barça opted for 3-4-2-1, the eleven could be this: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Lenglet; Dest, Busquets, De Jong, Alba; Pedri, Messi; and Dembélé.