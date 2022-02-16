Atlético and Levante recover the postponed match corresponding to matchday 21 and Simeone has accumulated problems in the center of the defense. Hermoso, hero of the match against Getafe, becomes a last-minute casualty after testing positive yesterday in an antigen test. And Felipe finished the derby sent off after a hard kick on Arambarri. Therefore, waiting for Giménez to test negative in a PCR and entering the call, Savic is the only available central defender that Cholo has.

That setback with Hermoso upsets the plans of the Argentine coach, who had devised a defense with the man from Madrid, Vrsaljko, Savic and Reinildo. The Mozambican played the entire match against Getafe and remains in the eleven on the left side. But nevertheless, Simeone could resort to Kondogbia as an emergency center (Lama has reinforced the first team from the quarry) and Llorente would go back to the right side.

Correa, the team’s top scorer, has become the rojiblanca reference in recent months and presumably will start the duel against Levante up front alongside Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian once again took advantage of Simeone’s opportunity against Getafe with a goal and a great display up front. If Kondogbia delays his position at the center of the defense, Herrera could have his chance in the pivot, accompanying Koke and a De Paul thrown slightly to the band. Lemar for his part would remain the focus on the left.

carrasco He continues to be out due to coronavirus and Griezmann is expected to return to training with the group tomorrow, but he is not yet available. Simeone only has 16 first team players available, unless he can also count on Giménez in extremis, and on the bench he would have the option of varying his attack with Luis Suarez and Joao Felix. Also Lodi and Vrsaljko would give options to modify the sides.

Levante, always dangerous

Atlético hosts a Granota team that is increasingly sinking in the table and that has only won one game this season. However, it is a rival that always chokes the rojiblancos. on the way, an incomprehensible penalty indicated by the VAR left Atlético without two points in the last minutes. And last season Levante won 0-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano. Lisci would bet on three central defenders to try to stop the bleeding at the back and would trust Morales, Dani Gomez and De Frutos their offensive options. Soldier will not be in the match after seeing the direct red card against Betis.