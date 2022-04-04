Atlético de Madrid arrived in Manchester yesterday to face City tomorrow in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2021-22 Champions League. Cholo’s team trained for the last time on the grass of the City of Manchester Stadium. It was the first time, since the match against Alavés, that Cholo could work with all his available players at the same time. LaLiga had been on Saturday, Sunday, recovery at Cerro, separate starters and substitutes, one regeneration, others grass, Monday, yesterday, last chance to try, to think, to devise the eleven.

Possible elevens of City and Atleti tonight.

The idea of ​​​​Cholo, it seems, to give ownership to the same ones who already won in the city 20 days agoall dreams of moving forward in the Champions League were snatched from United, with two changes (Felipe and Kondogbia), due to the absences of Giménez and Herrera. But already. Oblak in goal; Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; Koke, Kondogbia, DePaul; Griezmann and Joao Felix. Although, it is known, Simeone on nights like this can surprise with a man, a name, unexpected. He found his eleven type after Osasuna but the elevens are made based on the rival’s game. The one of the City cannot be more antagonistic.

The clash of styles is guaranteed. As much as Guardiola yesterday, from the press room, described the debate as “stupid”, it is inevitable that it comes to mind when those two names are said together: Simeone and Guardiola. Ahead of the first 90 minutes of that function that in 120 will lead to the semifinals. The winner of Madrid-Chelsea will be waiting in these.