After achieving an epic classification against the Netherlands in the semifinals of the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League. They will have to face Luis de la Fuente’s team after they managed to beat Italy by two goals to one.
Next we will show you the possible lineup of Croatia for this final:
BY: LIVAKOVIC – Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has earned the trust of the Croatian coaching staff and fans thanks to his outstanding performances in goal. Livakovic has shown to be a solid goalkeeper, with great reflexes and confidence under the three sticks. His presence in the lineup is essential to provide defensive stability to the team.
LI: SOSA – The left-back Dario Sosa stands out for his speed and ability to overflow on the wing. In addition, he shows remarkable defensive solidity, becoming a key player in the team’s tactical scheme. His projection and performance make him a guarantee side for Croatia.
DFC: LIFE – At the center of the Croatian defense we find Domagoj Vida, an experienced defender who provides leadership and security at the back. Vida is known for his physical strength and his ability to prevail in the passing game. His experience and hierarchy allow him to guide his teammates and maintain defensive order in higher pressure situations.
DFC: LET IT GO – Along with Vida, Branimir Sutalo appears as another of Croatia’s defensive pillars. Sutalo has shown great technical and tactical qualities, being able to anticipate rival attacks and thwart dangerous plays. His presence at the back complements the defensive solidity of the team and his youth augurs a promising future.
LI: JURANOVIC – On the right-back, we find Filip Juranovic, a versatile player with a long history on the pitch. Juranovic stands out for his ability to join the attack and his ability to cross with precision. In addition, he shows defensive solidity and contributes to the balance of the team both in the offensive and defensive phases.
MC: KOVACIC -Matthew Kovacic Kovacic is recognized for his technical quality, vision of the game and ability to recover balls. His work in the midfield is essential for the distribution of the game and the balance of the team, as he is a key piece in the Croatian team.
MC: BROZOVIC – Accompanying Kovacic in midfield is Marcelo Brozovic, a complete and versatile midfielder. Brozovic stands out for his ability to recover balls and his vision of the game. In addition, his ability to launch accurate passes and his tactical ability make him a key player for the Croatian team. His presence in midfield will provide balance and solidity in the midfield.
MC: MODRIC – Without a doubt, one of the most outstanding players in Croatia is Luka Modric. The Real Madrid midfielder is recognized for his technical ability, vision of the game and leadership on the pitch. Modric has a unique ability to create play and unbalance rival defenses. His experience and quality will be essential for the success of the Croatian team in the tournament.
IE: IVANUSEC – Up front, we find Luka Ivanusec, a young talent with great potential. Ivanusec stands out for his ability to unbalance rival defenses with his speed and dribbling. His ability to finish plays and his scoring nose make him a valuable offensive option for the Croatian team. His presence in the attack will bring freshness and danger in the search for the goal.
DC: KRAMARIC – Kramaric has proven to be a born goalscorer, with the ability to generate goal opportunities and finish plays with great precision. His mobility and ability to associate with his attacking partners will be critical to Croatia’s attacking game.
ED: PASALIC – Completing the offensive trident, we find Mario Pasalic, a versatile striker and goalscorer. Pasalic stands out for his ability to get unmarked, create spaces and finish plays with precision. His presence in the rival area represents a constant threat to the opposing defences. Pasalic will be a key piece in the Croatian attack and will seek to contribute goals and imbalance in the tournament.
Goalie: Livakovic
defenses: Sosa, Vida, Sutalo, Juranovic
Midfielders: Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric
strikers: Ivanusec, Kramaric, Pasalic
