New Year’s Eve and the turn of the year may become the warmest ever since measurements began in our country, according to Weeronline and other weather agencies. It becomes autumnal with occasional rain and strong winds. Due to the strong wind, fireworks shows in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, among others, may not take place.



Interior editorial



Dec 30 2022

On Saturday, the temperature in the morning is already between 10 degrees in the north of the country and 14 degrees in South Limburg. It is changeable with occasional rain and strong winds. In the afternoon it gets warmer, with the mercury eventually passing the 15-degree limit on a large scale.

In the north it is slightly less mild, but with temperatures around 14 degrees it is much warmer than normal. The highest temperatures are achieved in the southeast of the country. It can be 17 degrees there. Normally, such temperatures are only reached in April. See also Christmas | There are no schedules in the Christmas of "Wrecks" and Jeff Goldblum is playing as a Christmas tree decoration

Ask if the turn of the year is dry

Last year it was 14.1 degrees in De Bilt on December 31. That was already a record. With the current expectation of over 15 degrees at the main station, there is a good chance that this record will be broken. In addition, the monthly record of December is also at risk. That is now 15.3 degrees, measured on December 24, 1977 and December 17, 2015.

The question is whether it will be dry exactly at midnight. It remains changeable on the 31st with rain and also strong winds. People who want to light fireworks should take this into account.

Firework displays

The company that sets off the National Fireworks at the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam during the turn of the year is concerned about the wind forecast for old and new. According to Jolanda Pen of Dream Fireworks, it is no longer allowed to fire when the wind exceeds force 5. “It is about tension.” See also In Brasília, Lula dances and celebrates Anitta's support

Weeronline predicts a strong southwest wind with strong to stormy winds at the sea, wind force 7-8 with heavy gusts. In the other places where the company has fireworks shows, things will also be cut short, Pen thinks. These include the two other locations of the National Fireworks in Hoek van Holland and the Nesselande district of Rotterdam.

There are also concerns about the continuation of shows in Amsterdam, at the Hofvijver in The Hague and at three locations in Hilversum, including the National Countdown Moment. The decision ultimately rests with the province, according to Pen. “It would be very sad if it didn’t happen.”

At the moment the wind is blowing 9 meters per second (wind force 5), reports a spokesperson for the DCMR Environmental Service Rijnmond. “This means that the event can continue until now.” A number of checks will be carried out on Friday. Two inspectors will be present all day on New Year’s Eve. See also The traffic light after the word of authority: Who should you trust?

Ultimately, the inspectors of the DCMR, the mayor and the organization of the National Fireworks will decide whether it can continue, said the spokesperson.

Revelers ring in the new year at the Erasmus Bridge. © ANP / ANP



respond can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.