Life on other planets remains a huge area of ​​exploration, and while it seems we are still a long way from third-class Hollywood-style contacts, Little by little, research is being carried out that reveals signs of life on other planets. This is the case of Venus.

Recently, Scientists have revealed the presence of ammonia and phosphine, gases related to life, in the atmosphere of VenusWhile this discovery is not definitive proof of life on this planet, it has raised scientific interest in the capabilities of this star. This information was presented at a meeting of astrologists in Hull, United Kingdom, where a new debate was opened.

For years, the surface of Venus has been considered extremely inhospitable, with temperatures around 450°C and atmospheric pressure 90 times greater than that of Earth. However, About 50 kilometers above the surface, conditions are less hostile, with temperatures and pressures similar to those on Earth.which could allow the existence of resistant microbes.

While some believe that primitive life may exist on Venus right now, one theory has suggested that life may have existed in Venus’ ancient past. Currently, The planet is experiencing tremendous global warmingbut thanks to a possible warm and humid phase, life could have evolved to survive in these conditions.

As usual, At the moment there is still a long way to go to determine whether Venusor any other planet in our solar system, is likely to harbor some form of life. In related terms, the Earth’s core is moving more slowly. Likewise, the discovery of life on other planets would be a matter of time.

Author’s Note:

These are important advances that show us how organisms can survive on other planets. Although the atmosphere is very different from ours, nothing rules out the possibility of eventually finding life on Venus.

Via: CNN