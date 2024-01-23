2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
We have been reviewing the latest news and rumors of transfers in the First Division, for the dispute of the Argentine Professional League Cup, which is scheduled to start this Thursday, January 25.
Beyond that, there are many fans who are wondering how long their respective clubs have time to add or get rid of players, taking into account that they want to complete the market in the best way to be able to meet the year's objectives.
“Argentine First Division clubs will be able to sign until January 26 at 8 p.m.,”stated the journalist specialized in the transfer market César Luis Merlo. January 26 falls on a Friday and the League Cup will be in full dispute, since the day before there will be four games and that same Friday, another four. We review possible last minute movements.
José López, former Argentine forward Lanús, expressly asked the Palmeiras leadership to be able to negotiate with River, since he does not have continuity in the “Verdao” and needs minutes to continue showing himself. Negotiations are reactivated at this time, although they will not be easy.
The former Argentine national team midfielder, without a club since mid-2023, was offered to Boca. Although “Xeneize” are not convinced to incorporate him, the 34-year-old footballer has an indisputable hierarchy and that is why, despite his long inactivity, they are analyzing him.
Paraguayan striker Alex Arce, top scorer in the Primera Nacional with Independiente Rivadavia, recently promoted to the Professional League, is wanted by San Lorenzo, which began negotiations to purchase a percentage of the pass. They are also seeking the other “Leprosy” forward, Matías Reali.
Rodrigo Villagra trains separately in Talleres: the midfielder that River wants has a promise to sell in the face of a formal offer, so he is waiting for negotiations, knowing that the “Millonario” wants it. Although Nicolás Fonseca has already arrived in that position, for now he has not convinced.
Vélez offered 2 million dollars to buy the transfer of Gonzalo Mastriani, the Sudamericana's top scorer with Atlético MG. The main obstacle is the striker's contract, a position in which “Fortín” urgently needs to strengthen itself.
After standing out in Quilmes as a central midfielder, Kevin López moved to Independiente where he started very well but then began to be relegated. For this reason, they are looking for a way out and between NOB and Platense seems to be his new destiny.
