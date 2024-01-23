Abel Ferreira had told José López that he wanted him in Palmeiras and that he was going to have many more minutes than he had been having.

What happened? Yesterday Verdao debuted at Paulista, Abel made the 5 changes and Flaco did not enter for a minute.

Now he was convinced to come to River pic.twitter.com/WVCJX6Ra62

