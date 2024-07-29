The victory that the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, controlled by Chavismo, has granted to Nicolás Maduro has unleashed a wave of criticism. The opposition has come out in force criticizing the irregularities in the process and claims that the records they have give Edmundo González the victory.

After hours of waiting, after midnight, the National Electoral Council issued the first bulletin that gave victory to Nicolás Maduro, with a total of 5,150,092 votes (51.20%) over González Urrutia, who obtained 4,445,978 votes (44.02%). However, the opposition was quick to reject the announced results. “We have more than 40% of the minutes. We also have 100% of those transmitted by the CNE, and all this information coincides with Edmundo obtaining 70% of the votes and Maduro 30%,” said María Corina Machado.

Electoral expert Eugenio Martínez explained that the results announced by the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, have basic problems. Martínez maintains that the counting and verification of the votes are different acts. The first thing the president of the voting table does is print the minutes with the votes cast on that machine and give a copy to each of the witnesses representing the different political factions. This act is public and can be witnessed by the public. Access to this information is essential to guarantee the subsequent auditability of the election results.

The members of the polling station sign the counting report and the results are then sent to the CNE in Caracas. The Venezuelan voting system is electronic, with voting machines that print a receipt that must reflect the voter’s vote and are immediately deposited in a ballot box.

Then the votes are verified. This is not done at all the polling stations, but at around 16,000 of the 30,026 that were in this presidential election. How are they chosen? The polling stations are drawn at the end of the electoral process. In the centres that have between one and four polling stations, only one is chosen. In those that have between five and eight, two are audited; in those that have between nine and eleven, three are audited; and in the polling stations with more than 11 polling stations, four are verified. In this step, the boxes are opened, the votes are counted and they have to match the vote counting report.

This step is called “the paper trail” and refers to the fact that everything printed (records and voting receipts) must match the data that appears in the two totaling rooms of the CNE. It is key that the electoral body breaks down the results by center and by table in order to verify the result. Candidate Edmundo González in his last statement denounced that “all the rules were violated in this election, to the point that most of the records have not been delivered.”

Faced with this scenario, the opposition’s efforts are focused on obtaining all the minutes of the elections to prove that the numbers, in fact, favor them. The CNE website is down and the results are conspicuous by their absence. At this time there are also gaps regarding the verification of the votes. Was it carried out or not in the centers where the witnesses were arbitrarily expelled? There are many missing pieces to this puzzle.

