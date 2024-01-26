Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Hamas and Israel could consider a new hostage deal for their own interests. But what would such a deal look like – and how willing would both sides be to negotiate?

Tel Aviv/Gaza City – They don’t give up hope: relatives of Hamas kidnapped hostages have been waiting for Israel's return since the beginning of the war. In recent days, reports have raised hopes of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. Israel is said to have proposed a two-month ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in order to free all hostages from Hamas captivity. Middle East expert Peter Lintl now believes a hostage deal is “more likely.”

New hostage deal on the way? Expert suspects “multi-stage process”

One suggests a rapprochement between Israel and Hamas through the mediators USA, Qatar and Egypt. “There could be a multi-stage process in the hostage deal,” said the expert at the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP) in an interview with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA – and outlined a possible process:

“Israel should release civilians and women first, then military men, then the dead will be exchanged. Hamas demands that prisoners in Israeli prisons be released. In addition, much more comprehensive humanitarian aid should be provided. A ceasefire should apply during this time. These seem to be the cornerstones of the negotiations.” However, the expert also raises concerns: “Whether the deal will ultimately come about is another question.”

Pressure on Netanyahu is growing: demonstrations for the release of the hostages and an end to the war in Israel

According to Lintl, Hamas's hostage deal is not just about freeing Palestinian prisoners. “In addition to the great support within Palestinian society, it also appears to be an ideological goal of the Hamas leader, Yahir Sinwar, who himself was in captivity for years and was freed through a hostage deal,” said the expert.

Nevertheless, Hamas' willingness to negotiate may be limited. “Hamas will also ask itself how strategically sensible a hostage release would be. Because the hostages are their best life insurance. Against this background, it may be that Hamas will only cooperate in the first phases, but will not release all of the hostages,” said Lintl.

Will a new hostage deal come about? Negotiations are apparently going slowly

Developments in the negotiations also raise doubts about a hostage deal in the Israel war. With the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the USA, these are proceeding very slowly, as Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad said German press agency announced on Thursday (January 25). The Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas is also calling for a new deal before any agreement is reached Release of more hostages a withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas circles in Beirut said on Thursday (January 25) that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire as a first step. Hamas, on the other hand, rejected a proposal from Israel that the Hamas leadership leave the Gaza Strip as part of a negotiated solution.

Hamas's willingness could be limited in the event of a deal: “Hostages are their life insurance”

According to Lintl, there is also mistrust between both sides as to whether each side would comply with the conditions. “However, I can hardly imagine that the Israeli side would not stick to a deal if it really freed all the hostages.” Domestic political pressure is growing to find a solution for the hostages.

More and more people called on Netanyahu to negotiate a quick deal to release the hostages. On Wednesday (January 24), dozens of Palestinian demonstrators called for the release of hostages in an unusual protest in the Gaza Strip to bring an end to the war.

Hostage deal between Hamas and Israel: Apparently 100 hostages still alive

According to Israeli information, out of more than 130 hostages, only a little over 100 were still alive. The hostages included two children, 18 women and a 13-year-old. During a week-long ceasefire at the end of November, Hamas released 105 hostages. In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from prisons. (bohy)