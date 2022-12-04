The oil-producing countries OPEC and allies such as Russia and Kazakhstan are sticking to the current oil production. They announced that this afternoon. This can mean good news for motorists. Usually, the production agreements have a major influence on oil prices and thus also determine prices at the pump.

The countries could also have decided on additional production cuts. The so-called OPEC+ (with Saudi Arabia as the dominant party and with Russia and a few other non-members) decided in October to pump 2 million barrels less oil per day in order to counteract a fall in oil prices. This props up the oil price, but that can lead to higher prices at the pump.

The countries claimed that the economic downturn was depressing demand for the raw material and therefore found the intervention justified. It sparked an angry reaction from the Americans, who accused the Saudis of siding with Russia in the war with Ukraine. In principle, higher oil prices are good for the Russian war chest. Western consumers mainly see these increased prices reflected in high inflation figures.

The thirteen members of OPEC also met on Saturday. It was not about the price ceiling that the countries of the G7 and the European Union agreed on Friday for Russian oil. Shipping companies and insurers from those countries are banned from participating in the trade of Russian oil if it sells for more than $60 a barrel. In addition, from Monday it will be prohibited in the EU to import Russian oil that is delivered by sea.

Sanctions

It is still uncertain what the sanctions will do to oil prices. The Kremlin has indicated that it will not cooperate with the price cap and is still examining how it will respond to the West’s latest punitive measure. India and China are still eagerly buying Russian oil, and if large quantities of that raw material suddenly disappear from the world market, prices could skyrocket.

A barrel of Brent oil, a key measure of global oil prices, is now worth more than $85. But Russia is already selling its oil at discounts because of the war, so the price cap seems to make little difference for now. Also, the maximum price is well above the production costs of oil in Russia, so that its exports continue to generate money for the Russian treasury.

© REUTERS



©AFP



