Green leader Robert Habeck could take over the finance ministry in the fall. In an interview, he talks about the costs of climate protection, higher government spending – and reveals why he also eats the edge of pizza.

Robert Habeck, 51, could become the new finance minister after the election in September. Image: Jens Gyarmaty

Mr Habeck, let’s ask the potential Green Finance Minister: Is it important that the Greens occupy this portfolio?

Patrick Bernau Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Ralph Bollmann Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of economics and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

The important thing is that we win the election, that is, that we become strong and have great influence in the government. Point.

The Greens are considered the post-materialist party par excellence. It was always considered a bit rude to talk about finances – for better or for worse. Do the Greens even have a relationship with money?

It’s silly to describe Greens as a different breed of people. Party members are politically committed to their place, to climate protection or a cycle path, and so end up with the Greens half by chance, half by conviction. They also shop at Aldi and sometimes go on vacation – like others. And as far as the relationship to money is concerned, it is just as different for the Greens as it is for other people: some have worries, others have stress with the tax return, others are very frugal. Incidentally, we are responsible for finance in three countries.