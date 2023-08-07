AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/06/2023 – 17:22 Share

The tycoon Elon Musk said this Sunday (6) that his eventual mixed martial arts (MMA) fight against Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, will be broadcast on his social network X, as Twitter is now called.

“The Zuck x Musk fight will be broadcast live on X,” announced Musk on his account on the platform, and added that “all profits will go to charities for veterans” of war.

In direct competition since the launch of Threads by Meta – which offers the same functions as X and has 120 million users since its debut in early July, according to Quiver Quantitative -, Zuckerberg and Musk have multiplied the exchanges of barbs.

In late June, Musk posted on his page that he was “ready for a cage fight”, referring to the cage in which MMA fights are held.

Zuckerberg, a martial arts adept who competes in jiu-jitsu and posts fight videos, responded on Instagram with a screenshot of Elon Musk’s message, followed by the words “Send me the location.”

The exchange of messages provoked a wave of reactions on social media, as well as bets on the possible winner, with Zuckerberg emerging as the clear favourite.

The two great entrepreneurs in the technology sector defend opposing points of view about the world, from politics to artificial intelligence.

But the animosity between them intensified even more with the arrival of a possible direct competitor to Twitter.

After buying Twitter for 44 billion dollars (227 billion reais at the time), Musk made layoffs in the company and reopened the platform for accounts of conspiracy theories, which resulted in a loss of advertising revenue.