FromSandra Kathe close

With a naval parade on July 30, Russia wants to demonstrate its strength. But experts report alleged jammers on a warship off St. Petersburg.

Saint Petersburg – Also in the second year of the Ukraine war, a “Navy Day” parade is taking place in the Russian Baltic Sea metropolis of Saint Petersburg on the last Sunday in July. The preparations for the traditional events have been going on for days. But after British intelligence reported that an important part of the fleet could be missing due to alleged security concerns, experts have now also discovered photo evidence that Russia could even fear attacks on its national holiday.

This is how the US magazine reports Newsweek via a tweet by British independent naval expert HI Sutton, who shared a photo showing a Russian Navy Karakurt-class corvette. According to him, the photo was taken on July 14 and shows several strange structures on board the ship, which at first glance look like large loudspeakers. In fact, according to the expert, these are elements that can be clearly assigned to the “Pole-21” jammer system, writes Sutton. The footage comes from social media.

Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin will take part in the “Day of the Navy” in Saint Petersburg on July 31, 2022. (archive photo) © Alexey Danichev/AFP

‘Navy Day’ in Russia: Possible safety concerns affect naval parade

According to Sutton, this suggests that the Russian leaders and their military are anticipating the possibility of a drone attack on the day of the naval parade, like the one that attacked Moscow in late May. In addition to numerous marines, high-ranking military personnel and, as a rule, the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin also take part in the annual parade. He also came to his hometown of St. Petersburg for “Navy Day” last year, although he has rarely appeared in public since the beginning of the war.

But not only suspected jammers speak for the fear of an attack on the Baltic Sea city. Last week, the British secret service also reported in its daily briefing on the course of the Ukraine war that the announced absence of the nuclear submarines of the Russian Northern Fleet could also be a sign of security concerns. There is a “realistic possibility” that internal concerns after the Wagner private army mutiny contributed to the decision that had been announced shortly before by Russian state media.

“Navy Day” military parade: nuclear submarines stay away for the first time since 2017

Since the naval parade was first held in its current format in 2017, the nuclear submarines, which are considered one of the flagships of the Russian Navy, have been paraded at the event annually. The British secret service also sees possible maintenance plans and the availability of the ships for operation and training as likely reasons for the absence.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President

The British Ministry of Defense has published daily information on the course of the war since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, citing intelligence information. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign. (saka with dpa)

List of rubrics: © Alexey Danichev/AFP