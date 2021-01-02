Real Valladolid faces this afternoon a game as important as it is complicated against Getafe. The Blanquivioletas need the three points to start the year well, achieve their second victory in the Azulón field and leave the relegation places against a Azulón team that is not like other years and is also down in the classification.

As it has been happening in the last matches, there is no list of summoned at Real Valladolid, so until minutes before the start we won’t know who the players who have traveled are. They are safe casualties for this duel Kiko Olivas, Janko and Joaquín, as the coach, Sergio González, explained on Thursday. In addition, the eleven could be influenced by the players touched like Guardiola, Marcos André, Orellana or Carnero.

In this way and if the coach continues with the idea of ​​playing with him 4-4-2, in ACE we bet on an eleven formed by: Masip; Hervías, Bruno, El Yamiq, Nacho; Plano, who would change bands, Alcaraz, Roque Mesa and Toni, with Weissman and Marcos André, forcing before another striker arrives, in the lead. If the coach changed to a 4-2-3-1, the entry of Fede San Emeterio by Marcos André would not be ruled out.