Real Valladolid flew to Cádiz this morning to face the yellow team tonight at Ramón de Carranza. And he has done so without the list of summoned being made official, although the casualty report is known. Kiko Olivas did not travel and Janko for long-term injuries, Marcos André, because he has suffered from his discomfort in the pubis, and Joaquin, player who has had gastrointestinal and muscular complaints.

With these absences, and waiting to know if there are more or if a Promesas footballer has traveled, the starting eleven that Sergio González puts into the fray, changing the 4-4-2 for a 4-2-3-1, would be the formed by Masip, in goal, could have a chance Luis PerezGiven that on Saturday there is another game against Getafe and Hervías could be given rest, the central pair would be formed by Bruno and Javi sanchez, while on the left back I could play Nacho, although Ram has options too. The double pivot would be for Roque Mesa and Alcaraz, while in the line of three ahead they would play Orellana, Toni and Flat, with Weissman up front in search of the first victory in Primera in the Cadista stadium.