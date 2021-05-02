Real Valladolid is played three very important points against Betis at the time when most of Spain will be celebrating Mother’s Day, but it is not a gift day in Zorrilla. Quite the contrary, the pucelanos need all three points to avoid worsening their qualifying situation after the results that occurred yesterday, especially with the victory at the end of Huesca over Real Sociedad.

For this game against the Verdiblancos, a team that has not been given badly Zorrilla lately, Sergio González will have to make three discards minutes before the game starts since yesterday did not offer a call, as the Real Valladolid coach has been doing in recent days. In this way, the team could be made up of Robert in goal, with Janko, Joaquín, El Yamiq and Olaza in defense, in the center of the field he could return Roque Mesa next to Alcaraz to have a more fixed player and a more mobile player who can build the game, with Orellana, top scorer of the team, in a band and Flat, who played 100 games in San Mamés, and Weissman Y Guardiola at the tip.

Remember that the match referee will be Pizarro Gomez, the braid that was in the VAR in the duel against Barcelona and that did not see Alba’s hand punishable and the red card did not seem exaggerated to Plano. In addition, there will be very aware of Borja Iglesias, since Real Valladolid is one of his favorite teams to mark him and Betis seeks to improve their chances of qualifying for the Europa League.