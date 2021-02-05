Real Valladolid faces the game tonight in Mendizorroza against Alavés with the intention of recover the good feelings against a direct rival. The Pucelanos have 20 points and the Vitorians, 19, so the three points of this duel are very important in the fight to escape from the relegation zone. In this meeting, Sergio González will have Lucas Olaza, the last to arrive in the winter market, and with Saint Emeterio Y Roque Mesa. The first returns after having overcome some muscle discomfort, while the second after having served the two penalty games.

With these news and without a call, the possible eleven, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, that could jump tonight is the one formed by Masip; Luis Pérez, Joaquín, Bruno, Olaza; San Emeterio, Roque Mesa; Orellana, Toni Villa, Plano; Weissman, although there may be variations such as Hervías entering the right side or Alcaraz in the double pivot position.