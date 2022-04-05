Real Madrid will play for the second time at Stamford Bridge. It will be the Whites’ second trip to the London stadium after last season’s defeat in the tournament’s semifinals. For this match, Carlo Ancelotti, in doubt until the last moment because he is still positive in his tests and PCR anti COVID-19, will line up his gala eleven with aNo serious doubt: if he decides to line up for a fourth midfielder, in this case the Uruguayan Fede Valverde, or continue betting on Rodrygo as the third attacker.

Champions League *Data updated as of April 5, 2022

The presence of Valverde would provide a greater physique and presence in the center of the field madridista. The Uruguayan helps both Modric, Casemiro and Kroos, and is a player who has just completed two great performances with the Uruguayan team in the last national team break, while Rodrygo would act as the third attacker to hit the band where Marcos Alonso would be placed and the German Rüdiger further back.

The defense would be formed by Carvajal, with Militao, who arrives prepared for the match and if he saw a card he would miss the second leg next week along with Alaba and a Mendy who arrives in better shape than last year: then jugño limping out of injury. A consolidated and rocky defense, although the Madrid side is not going through his best moment. in attack, Benzema and Vinicius will look for the goal for the whites. The first comes on a streak: 10 goals in his last six gameswhile the Brazilian will face Azpilicueta, a veteran player who has played to strengthen Barcelona’s defense until very recently, when he has renewed until 2023.

Thus, the eleven that Ancelotti will line up will be made up of: Courtois, who returns to what was his home from 2014 to 2018; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba and Mendy in defense; with Casemiro, Modric and Kroos in midfield; the doubt between Valverde and Rodrygo, with Benzema and Vinicius in attack.