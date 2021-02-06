Rubén de la Barrera faces his fourth game on the bench with the mission of getting the first victory as a sports coach. The A Coruña coach, after being conditioned by casualties and various tests, seems to have found his ideal team. So, Deportivo could have against Coruxo an eleven practically traced to the one they played last Sunday against Unionistas (0-0). The only novelty would be in the defense axis, to which Mujaid returns after sanction. The youth squad will be from the game and would play alongside Derik, with which Granero would be a substitute.

The main challenge for Deportivo in their visit to O Vao will be the goal, as the Blue and Whites have accumulated four consecutive games of drought. CAs in the last match, Rubén De la Barrera will continue with a 4-4-2 with the Brazilian Raí and Miku as the attacking front. Behind will be Uche Agbo and Borges, with Keko and Lara on the wings with the mission of providing imbalance and providing balls to the two forwards. Valín and Salva Ruiz will repeat on the sides.

If great news is not expected in the eleven, where there were was in the squad list. With the entire squad available, De la Barrera had to make three discards, and they were quite revealing. Despite the team’s lack of goal, Claudio Beauvue was left off the list for the first time this season. Nacho González, one of the bets this summer, has not started since the defeat against Celta B and has not played from Salamanca. The youth squad Yago Gandoy was the third discarded. Those who will be against Coruxo are Rayco and Diego Villares, the two Fabril players who went up to the first team on the last day of the market.