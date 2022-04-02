Barcelona begins its renewed pursuit of Real Madrid. A mission close to utopia but that the Barça team will not consider impossible until the numbers do not dictate an objective sentence. It doesn’t matter that once the curtain has been drawn on the first part of Matchday 30 they find themselves in fourth position, fifteen behind the Whites. The Catalans feel, and have earned credit for it, the only spiritual alternative to the leader. To keep the flame of hope alive, he must link his sixth consecutive victory. Which would be the fourth in a row at the Camp Nou, where he is a scoring machine, with fifteen.

In the field where the last four rivals leave with an average close to four goals per game, Sevilla disembarks, second classified when Sánchez Martínez, referee of the match, decrees the start of the match. A clash at the summit to get behind Madrid and in which Barça, who still have a game to play in the glove compartmentarrives with a tailwind after turning the Santiago Bernabéu upside down displaying goals and football.

Thus, Xavi Hernández will give continuity to the starting squad who swept El Clásico. With Ter Stegen as the undisputed guardian, Piqué, Eric García and Jordi Alba seem fixed at the rear. Just like Busquets.to whom Luis Enrique granted a formal break with the Spanish team, Pedri and Frenkie De Jong in the engine room. They mark the pulse. Above, there does not seem to be any unknown. Ferran Torres and Aubameyang’s goals fall out of their pockets. Seven of the Gabonese and four of the Valencian in the last four commitments. To them the dynamizer is added: Ousmane Dembélé. The three will be the offensive trident again. Reconnected for the cause due to Xavi’s commitment, the Frenchman overtook Adama Traoré on the right, whom he moved to the bench.

Alves, the only theoretical new face

So, the only novelty would be the entry of Daniel Alves instead of Ronald Araújo on the right side. All this despite the fact that the 38-year-old Brazilian has played both games with the Brazilian team, in addition to the transoceanic trip. The Uruguayan is in the same situation, but he is fifteen years younger (22). Another possible variable, taking Alves’ ownership for granted, would be for Xavi to opt for the Uruguayan defender as Piqué’s companion. However, giving rest to Eric García ahead of the Europa League match against Eintracht has less logic, considering that the Catalan did not play against Iceland in Riazor.