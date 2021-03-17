The Athletic must cling to the past to return to star in one of his great European comebacks. With the memory of the comeback against him Liverpool, those of Simeone want to turn the scoreboard against a Chelsea that starts with the advantage of 0-1. With everything and with this, the mattress team trusts in a possible comeback that is predicted as complex but not impossible.

The mattress expedition does not present casualties and Simeone goes with everything. Regarding the starting eleven, the Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Giménez and Lodi seem untouchable. In the center of the field there is the doubt of Saúl or Lemar to accompany Koke, Llorente and Carrasco, who will be behind João and Suárez.

The Atleti season can end with a devastating double. LaLiga is leading it, while in the Champions League, Simeone himself confessed that in June he would have signed to be in this current situation.



Chelsea for their part will go out with Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Kovacic, Kanté, Odoi, Marcos Alonso, Werner, Giroud and Ziyech. The English box has the losses of Jorginho and Mount, both sanctioned. In addition to Abraham and Thiago Silva, who are injured.

Possible eleven

Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Giménez and Lodi, Saúl or Lemar, Koke, Llorente and Carrasco, João and Suárez.