Atleti plays the lead against Betis with Madrid hot on their heels. One of the great novelties lies in the possible ownership of Herrera. The midfielder can be key in the center of the field with Koke. Héctor Herrera is not facing his dream season. With a participation of 10 games divided into 397 minutes, the midfielder is not quite an important player. In this way, Herrera would beat Saúl and have a very good opportunity to hit the table.

Possible alignment

Oblak, Giménez, Savic, Hermoso, Trippier, Carrasco, Koke, Herrera, Lemar, Correa and João.