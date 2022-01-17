How did you feel about this matter?

Supporters of the Houthis attend a funeral for rebels who were killed in the Yemen conflict, in Sanaa, January 4. The Yemeni group claimed responsibility for attacks in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, January 17| Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A possible drone attack on Monday caused the explosion of three tanker trucks in Abu Dhabi and a fire at the international airport of the capital of the United Arab Emirates, leaving three dead and six injured, local police said.

According to police, three tanker trucks carrying fuel exploded in an industrial area near the storage facilities of the ADNOC oil company. In addition, a fire broke out in a building area of ​​Abu Dhabi International Airport. Authorities said the victims were two Indian nationals and a Pakistani.

Police did not name any suspects, but Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have carried out the attacks.

Preliminary investigations show that small flying objects, possibly drones, fell at both sites, causing the explosions at the industrial complex and the fire at the airport, which was described as “small”. The damage was not significant, officials said.

The Houthis’ military spokesman said on Monday that the group had carried out an attack on Emirati territory, without providing further details, saying a statement would be issued later.

The United Arab Emirates is part of the Saudi-led coalition that since 2015 has been fighting the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group, in the Yemen conflict. The UAE reduced its military presence in Yemen in 2019, but it continues to exert influence in the conflict through Yemeni forces that have been trained and armed by the country.

Forces aligned with the Yemeni government, supported by UAE-backed groups and Saudi air forces, retook Shabwa province from the Houthis earlier this month.