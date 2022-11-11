Colombia and France have joined the attempts at dialogue between the Venezuelan opposition and the official sector, which has caused both parties to face each other during the Forum for Peace that takes place in Paris.

Jorge Rodríguez, who is the head of the negotiating delegation of President Nicolás Maduro “the suspension of all sanctions“. This request is not new and has always been one of the government’s demands.

So far, Gerardo Blyde, head of the opposition’s Unitary Platform, has not commented.

One of the photographs was released by the French deputy Eleonore Caroit. In the image are Rodríguez, Blyde and the French ambassador to Venezuela, Romain Nadal.



“Starting to work with the Venezuelan delegation in the Paris forum for peace”, Nadal wrote in a Twitter message.

Also in this Forum are the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, invited by Emmanuel Macron, who a few days ago met Maduro at COP 27 and discussed the need for dialogue.

Macron said on Thursday that “the negotiation between the regime and the opposition has to be resumed as soon as possible in Mexico, first with a humanitarian agreement and then I hope with political guarantees at the next meeting.”

“As a representative of the delegation of the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela before the dialogue, I participated in the V Paris Forum for Peace, France. We are convinced that the path of Venezuela is dialogue, the suspension of all illegal sanctions and respect for the Constitution,” Rodríguez wrote in a Twitter message.

On October 17, it was a year since the opposition and the ruling party suspended the table in Mexico due to the extradition of Colombian Álex Saab to the United States, an official who has been defended by the Venezuelan government, alleging that he is a diplomat.

