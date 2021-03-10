Second day of lockdown at SEPE. The cyberattack that the agency in charge of managing unemployment benefits suffered last Tuesday continues to affect all its computer servers. Its officials are still unable to work although they are trying to serve citizens, both in person and by phone, and collecting their requests by hand so that, once this situation is solved, they can dump it into the system as soon as possible.

The Ransonware virus that infested all SEPE computers “is very difficult to attack and expel,” according to what the agency pointed out to this newspaper. For this reason, they think that this situation of paralysis of their activity may last longer than they thought, which will inevitably cause a delay in the collection of benefits, according to these same sources. Thus, although they hoped to be able to recover the work of a day of unemployment in the days that were missing until the end of the month, the delay in the operation will prevent them from getting work on time to pay the payroll of all the unemployed on time, since each benefit has to be processed and recognized individually and are in a time of work overload as a result of the pandemic.

However, the Ministry of Labor reported that the deadlines for requesting benefits will not count as long as the system is not fully restored from the cyberattack, so that the application period will be extended by as many days as it takes for the service to return to normal.

This situation will also not affect the rights of claimants for benefits and subsidies and job applications will be automatically renewed while the computer problems last.

Meanwhile, the computer experts of the National Cryptological Center, SEPE and the General Secretariat of the Digital Administration work “without rest” to solve the security incident. “We want to leave out of all doubt that there has been no theft of data and that the operating and management systems of the SEPE, as well as the servers, have not been damaged by the cyberattack,” they highlighted from the department led by Yolanda Díaz.