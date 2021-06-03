They plan to solve the problem with the entry of migrants to work at Russian construction sites in the summer of 2021. The possible time frame for resolving the issue on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was named by Minister of Construction and Housing and Communal Services Irek Fayzullin, report RIA News.

The minister promised to resolve the issue and try “not to lose the summer season.” At the moment, the authorities are discussing the possibility of workers entering if they have a negative test for coronavirus and after being tested at the border with Russia, so that builders do not have to comply with quarantine. Large companies will also vaccinate their employees.

Fayzullin drew attention to the transport issue – flights from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan once a week were not enough. The authorities are discussing with air carriers the possibility of increasing the number of flights. To do this, the interdepartmental commission must give them permission. “In addition, there is a railway connection with these countries, and earlier they were transported by buses. We need to use all types of transport, ”the minister explained.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the SPIEF, the Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Yefimov announced the shortage of labor migrants in Moscow. In total, about 300 thousand, or 30 percent of the required number of workers, were missing in the city. The shortage of workers began to be felt most strongly in the construction sector.