Air traffic between Turkey and Russia may resume after August 1, 2021. The possible terms were named by the Turprom portal. After the epidemiological situation in the country has improved, it will be necessary to wait some time to make sure that the environment is safe. Based on the current incidence in Turkey, stabilization will not happen soon.

According to the portal, an indirect confirmation of the long-term closure of the country is the exclusion of Turkey by S7 Airlines from its flight schedule for June.

On Thursday, April 15, Russia’s decision to limit air traffic with Turkey and close the border with Tanzania for a month and a half came into force. It was clarified that flights to Tanzania, both charter and regular, will be completely stopped until June 1. At the same time, there will remain two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul, which will be operated by Aeroflot (on Tuesdays and Fridays) and Turkish Airlines (on Mondays and Fridays).