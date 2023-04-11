Arum says Tyson Fury could fight Oleksandr Usyk at the end of 2023

Top Rank head of promotion Bob Arum in an interview YouTubeChannel Cornerman Boxing announced the possible dates for the next fights of the British boxer Tyson Fury.

Arum said that Fury could fight American Andy Ruiz in the UK this summer. In addition, at the end of 2023 in Saudi Arabia, a duel for the absolute championship with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk can be held.

On March 22, the manager of the Ukrainian Egis Klimas announced the cancellation of the duel between Usyk and Fury. The boxers were supposed to fight on April 29, negotiations for the fight have been going on since the fall of 2022.

Fury has 33 wins, one draw and no losses. He owns the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight championship belt.

Usyk has 20 wins in 20 fights. He holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and WBA Super heavyweight championship belts.