Political scientist Konkov suggested that Finland’s entry into NATO will take place in the summer of 2023

Finland’s accession to NATO is most likely to happen in the summer of 2023, suggested Alexander Konkov, Candidate of Political Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis of the Faculty of Public Administration of Lomonosov Moscow State University. He named such estimated dates in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Earlier, a protocol on Finland’s accession to NATO was submitted to the Turkish parliament. It is noted that the document has already been signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Everyone is in a hurry to make a decision on Finland’s entry into NATO in time for the upcoming summit of the alliance, which will be held in the summer Alexander Konkovpolitical scientist

“Initially, Finland had the least prerequisites for joining NATO compared to Sweden. This is an extremely emergency decision that was imposed on the government of the country over the past year. And in general, Finland has not prepared for itself any mechanisms for entry. In essence, without her, she will be married in the fastest way. Although initially Finland planned to do this in sync with Sweden,” Konkov said.

For Russia, Finland’s entry into the alliance is an ugly process. As already noted, Moscow has prepared for this kind of development of events, the political scientist noted.

“But the most important thing is that joining NATO does not bode well for Finland itself, which did not have time to bargain for such new risks to its security,” he added.

On March 17, Turkey started the process of ratifying the Finnish application. It was specified that Turkey intends to approve Finland’s application for NATO membership separately from Sweden. At present, only Ankara and Budapest have not ratified the application of Helsinki and Stockholm.

Earlier it became known that on March 27 the Hungarian parliament will also vote on Finland’s membership in NATO. It is noted that the decision on the admission of Sweden to the alliance will be made later.