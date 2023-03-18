A New York study that uses stem cell transplantation to cure the HIV virus has shown remission of patients, being considered a “possible cure” for the condition. So far, five people have had success with the procedure. The study was published in the medical journal Cell.

The most recent patient to receive the treatment was an unnamed woman who suffered from leukemia in addition to the HIV virus. Through medical intervention, both the tumor and the virus were treated by means of a transplant made with umbilical cord blood cells. In this case, the procedure turned out to be different, since in the other attempts adult stem cells were used.

The patient underwent observations for 30 months, during which time no further signs of the virus were detected in her blood. With this, the authors of the study were able to conclude that there was a “remission and possible cure”.

The other four cases of healing happened recently. In February this year, doctors at the University Hospital of Dusseldorf, Germany, also announced a possible cure of the virus in a patient.

In the study, the patient received a stem cell transplant from a donor with genetically resistant to the virus. In this case, the identity was also preserved.

In the report on the “Dusseldorf patient,” the researchers conclude that “four years after discontinuing analytical treatment, the absence of viral rebound and the absence of immunological correlates of persistence of the HIV-1 antigen are strong evidence for a cure of HIV-1. 1 after HSCT CCR5Δ32/Δ32”.

Already in Berlin, patient Timothy Ray Brown was the first person considered cured of the virus, which he had lived with since 2012. Brown died in 2020 from cancer. In addition to him, Adam Castillejo was also healed, being known as the “London patient”.