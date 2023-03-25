In an interview with Estadão, economist Tony Volpon analyzes the monetary authority’s decision to keep the rate at 13.75%

Economist and former director of International Affairs at BC (Central Bank) Tony Volpon stated that the possibility of a credit crisis is “serious enough” to further cool down the Brazilian economy. The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), however, would have missed the opportunity to incorporate this scenario into the calculations that define the basic interest rate level, the Selic.

The statement was made this Friday (23.Mar.2023) in an interview with Estadão.

On Wednesday (22.Mar.2023), the BC decided to keep the base rate at the same level for the 4th consecutive meeting. The base interest has been at 13.75% per annum since September 2022.

The decision was unanimous among the 8 directors and the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto. He has been pressured by the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to reduce the Selic rate.

Tony Volpon is more concerned than the average analyst. For him, there is a pattern in crises throughout history, in which financial events serve as triggers for recessions. In this pattern, BCs and economic authorities would tend to deny the crisis. Volpon says that the decision to maintain the Selic constitutes this phase of denial.

The economist compares the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) with the Copom to understand how the BC considered the credit crisis at the last meeting.

Both are facing inflation well above the desired level and have problems with the credit market, which are different, but are going through some kind of credit lockout.

Tony claims that the Fed incorporated this news, changing the decision. The Copom recognized the fact, but did not incorporate it. “He kind of tied the game: he made the issue of credit a negative factor, bearish for inflation, and he placed the unanchoring of (inflation) expectations as a positive one. One draws the other, nothing has changed”he said.

According to Tony, BC wants to evaluate the impact on the activity first, to price this in its decision, but it could be a problem. “If you wait for the impact on activity, you have contracted the recession. So, are you going to cut interest later? Stay late”.

“The BC has to have a more holistic view: it understands that it has pollution, it understands that it has this shock, so it can say that, perhaps, by May or June, it will not have to have such a contractionary policy”, completed.