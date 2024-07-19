It is a region of Tamriel characterized by mountainous and desert landscapes, with architectural and cultural elements that recall the Middle East, obviously with mythological and legendary influences.

The team has not stated anything about it, but as reported in subreddit dedicated to the game, the account of what appears to be a Bethesda concept artist working on The Elder Scrolls 6 has been posting various Images which seem to really recall the characteristics of Hammerfell.

Several players have been investigating the possible for years setting Of The Elder Scrolls 6 and some clues seem to confirm the most popular theory, that is, that the new chapter of the Bethesda series is set in Hammerfell .

A mysterious account with very specific posts

The images published by the account in question are never directly related to The Elder Scrolls 6, so the connection is made on the basis of user assumptions, but if it is true that the account holder is actually a concept artist for Bethesda, the issue could make logical sense. The published photos concern clothes, weapons and ornaments belonging to Middle Eastern, Asian and African traditions.

The idea is that these elements could serve as models and bases for the creation of elements of The Elder Scrolls 6, or as objects of study for the construction of the game world, which could have influences from the Middle Eastern, African and Asian tradition. Note that the account also posted images of marine settings, which would be in line with the setting, given that the region in question also features a particularly rich coastline.

A mix that could actually have something to do with Hammerfell, but of course it’s still just a guess. The social account in question has also been closed to the public, and the fact that this happened after these discussions emerged has only increased suspicions about the veracity of the matter, but we await any information from Bethesda.

For now, all we know is that The Elder Scrolls 6 is the game Bethesda is focusing on the most at the moment, the next big release planned for the team, but it will probably be years before it hits the market. In the meantime, the first announcement trailer for the game has already turned 6 years old.