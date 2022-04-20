Sebastián Battaglia is on the tightrope and in Boca they are already thinking about possible replacement coaches.
Here we tell you who are the five who are in the crosshairs and who may have chances.
The name that sounds the most in the last hours. He is free after a bad experience in Rosario Central. He is a DT with personality and who follows the Marcelo Bielsa school. Passionate and giving everything for his players. He has character and can face difficult moments.
Gareca is Riquelme’s dream for Boca, but it is the most complicated of all. We will have to see what happens with the playoff in Peru, otherwise it would be impossible until December.
Martín Palermo is doing a great job at Aldosivi and due to his history at the club he will always appear as a candidate. It is the great dream of his career.
In case Battaglia leaves and it is decided to look for a successor with time, the interim coach would be Hugo Ibarra. The historical right back is in the reserve and has a strong bond with the leadership.
One of the surprises that appeared in the last hours. Today he is the coach of the club’s Sixth Division and he is doing a great job. Sounds difficult.
#coaches #replace #Sebastian #Battaglia
Leave a Reply