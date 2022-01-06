TV-moderator Jörg Pilawa and the ARD go their separate ways. According to a report in the Bild newspaper, the popular quiz master is switching to the private broadcaster Sat1. The Norddeutsche Rundfunk announced the separation on Thursday in Hamburg. “With one interruption, I worked for ARD and NDR for over 20 years and was able to present numerous great and, above all, successful formats,” said the 56-year-old presenter, according to the broadcaster. “I am very grateful to ARD and especially NDR for that. Of course you leave with sadness after such a long and intense time. “

The “Bild” newspaper reported that Sat1 will broadcast Pilawa’s first show on the new broadcaster as early as the spring. The entertainer will present different formats over the year. At the request of the German Press Agency, a Sat1 spokesman said: “We do not participate in speculation about personnel. The fact is: Jörg Pilawa is a TV legend who suits every broadcaster. “

Pilawa is one of Germany’s most famous television faces and is a quota magnet for ARD. Just last week, 3.81 million viewers saw his New Year’s Eve show on Das Erste. But he is mainly present with the ARD pre-evening show “Quizduell”.

The ARD entertainment coordinator, Frank Beckmann, thanked Pilawa in farewell. “Jörg Pilawa has decided to break new ground as a presenter and showmaster. He made the success of the quiz formats possible on the eve of the first. Unforgettable how he hosted the “quiz duel” live for days, even though nothing technically worked. ”Pilawa is an“ entertainer by vocation ”.

In the beginning of the year, Pilawa will be seen a few more times with already recorded shows on Erste and NDR television. “Until the middle of the year he will moderate the” quiz duel “on Friday evening at 6:50 pm, and all episodes of the” NDR Quizshow “for 2022 have already been recorded and can be seen on NDR television until the end of the year”, according to the NDR. On February 5th at 8:15 pm, Erste, ORF and Swiss Television will broadcast an episode of “Quiz without Borders” for the last time, under the direction of Jörg Pilawa.