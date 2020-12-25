The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Ryazan region named the possible cause of the accident with a regular bus near Ryazan. According to preliminary data, the driver lost control, reports RIA News…

According to the police, a 32-year-old resident of the Volgograd region was driving at the time of the accident. Having lost control, he slid into a ditch, which caused the bus to overturn. At the moment, a check is being carried out on the fact of an accident. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

The accident occurred at about 03:00 Moscow time on the 247th kilometer of the P-22 highway in the Skopinsky district of the Ryazan region. There were 26 people on the bus, including two drivers.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three people were killed: two men, including the driver, and a woman. 11 people were injured. Three victims are in intensive care, including two minors.