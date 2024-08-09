Expert Waterhouse: Icing could have caused plane crash in Brazil

James Waterhouse, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo and an aviation specialist, said that icing could have been the cause of the ATR-72 plane crash in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the G1 portal reported.

“In the published video footage [авиакатастрофы] “A case of flat spin is clearly visible. One of the reasons for this is that the plane was crossing a zone of severe icing,” he emphasized.

According to him, the planes have an anti-icing system. However, the ice could have formed so quickly that the pilot would not have had time to take the necessary actions, the professor said.

The 68-seat twin-engine passenger jet crashed in the Brazilian municipality of Vinhedo on Friday, August 9. Flight monitoring showed it was at an altitude of 17,200 feet one minute before the crash.

The airliner crashed near a residential building, as evidenced by videos from the scene of the incident, which were distributed by local media.