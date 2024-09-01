Mi-8 crash could have been caused by pilot error in foggy conditions

The crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka could have been caused by a pilot error in foggy conditions, Interfax reports. Telegram-channel.

“The priority version is considered to be a piloting error in difficult weather conditions. In the fog, the pilot could not have noticed the hill and hit its slope,” the disaster response headquarters said.

Earlier, footage emerged from the site of a helicopter crash in Kamchatka.

It was previously reported that the Mi-8 crashed into a hill before the crash. The wreckage of the vehicle was found near the Vachkazhets volcano.

The fate of those on board the helicopter also became known – emergency services reported that no one survived.