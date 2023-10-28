An unextinguished cigarette butt was named as a possible cause of the Kamarooms hotel fire

A possible cause of the fire at the Kamarooms hotel in Naberezhnye Chelny could have been an unextinguished cigarette butt. About it reports Telegram channel Shot.

According to the source, one of the guests did not put out the cigarette butt. This version is being considered by the investigation.

About 70 people – 20 employees and 50 guests – left the burning building. No one was injured as a result of the fire. The fire has now been contained.

A powerful fire completely engulfed the building of the Kamarooms hotel in Naberezhnye Chelny in Tatarstan on October 28. The published footage shows that the fire spread to all floors of the Russian hotel – from the first to the fifth.

A day earlier, on October 27, a fire occurred in a hotel on Litovsky Boulevard in the southwest of Moscow. Eight residents were rescued from the building engulfed in flames.