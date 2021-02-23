The head of the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States, Robert Samwalt, named the possible cause of the fire of the engine of the Boeing 777 airliner. Reuters…

According to him, this incident could have occurred due to fatigue of the engine metal, that is, the accumulation of damage in the material. He noted that the accident was not related to a complete engine failure. The official stressed that on February 23, the blades of the Pratt & Whitney PW 4000 engine will be carefully examined by specialists to determine the exact cause of the breakdown.

Boeing had previously advised all airlines to suspend 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney PW 4000 engines. The decision was made in connection with a fire in the United States on United Airlines Flight 328, after which an investigation was initiated.

On February 21, in the US state of Colorado, fragments of the skin of a Boeing 777 airliner fell on a residential area, the engine of which caught fire during the flight. The plane with 241 people on board en route from Denver to Honolulu. Due to a malfunction, the aircraft safely returned to the airport of departure. Some of its debris fell in Commons Park, as well as in the Northmoor and Red Leaf areas of Brumfield, 20 miles north of downtown Denver.