Rescue teams continue this Wednesday the search for the missing submersible with five people on board near the wreckage of the Titanic, while the authorities and the media continue to reveal information about the submarine and its safety.

In the last hours, for example, an alert from a former employee emerged, who assured in 2018 in a lawsuit that the submarine was of an “untested and experimental design”.

He also mentioned the possibility of catastrophic consequences during expeditions to see the Titanic.

What is known about the missing submarine

The submarine belongs to OceanGate Expeditions, the only company that has a submersible capable of reaching the bottom of the ocean. to see the wreckage of the Titanic up close. On its website, the company offers trips of eight days and seven nights to visit the remains of the Titanic, with an approximate price of 250,000 dollars.

But communication with the submersible, named Titan and 6.5 meters long, was lost on Sunday, almost two hours after it began the descent towards the remains of the Titanic, which are located almost 4,000 meters deep about 600 km from Newfoundland, in the North Atlantic.

Image taken during the historic 1986 dive showing the bow of the Titanic. Photo: WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION / AFP

Five people were on board: Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, her son Suleman, British explorer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Following its disappearance, the US Coast Guard began an extensive search operation on Sunday with the help of Canada to locate the device in an area located approximately 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) from Cape Cod in Massachusetts. It could be on the surface or underwater, as deep as 13,000 feet (about 4,000 meters).

At a news conference Tuesday, Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick explained that the crew of the missing sub had only 40 hours of oxygen left.

The ship had enough oxygen inside for the five crew members to continue breathing for about 96 hours; but, as time passes, that figure is decreasing.

The US and Canada are looking for the submarine that traveled to the Titanic with five people on board

Warnings about the safety of the submarine

But in the last few hours it was learned that ocean scientists and at least one former employee of OceanGate Inc. they had been sounding alarm bells about submersible safety procedures for at least five years.

Founded in 2009, Everett, Washington-based OceanGate has been leading chartered Titan expeditions to the Titanic wreck since summer 2021. But the Titan experimental spacecraft, designed to explore a part of Earth few people have ever visited, it is subject to little regulatory oversight.



In fact, passengers scheduled to board the Titan signed safety waivers that repeatedly mentioned the possibility of death.

In March 2018, the Society for Marine Technology, a group of ocean technologists and engineers, sent a letter to OceanGate asking the company to adopt recognized safety standards for the Titan, saying the company’s “experimental” approach could result in “negative results (ranging from minor to catastrophic).”

The Society also requested that the prototype of the submarine be subjected to trials under the supervision of an expert from outside the company, but the request was rejected.

Besides, a former OceanGate employee, David Lochridge, raised concerns about the company’s security practices, according to documents filed in a 2018 federal case.

Passengers are subjected to possible extreme danger in an experimental submersible

OceanGate sued Lochridge for disclosing confidential business information about its technology, and court documents show Lochridge argued in a counterclaim that had been wrongfully terminated from his position with OceanGate “because he raised critical safety concerns regarding the Titan’s experimental and untested design.

According to revelations from the AP agency, Lochridge denounced that the submarine was designed to reach a depth of 4,000 meters, while the passenger window “was only certified for depths of up to 1,300 meters and OceanGate did not want to pay the manufacturer to produce a certified for 4,000 meters”.

In addition, he criticized the protocol to detect failures in the submarine.

In your demand, the former employee stated that the company’s decisions “subject passengers to possible extreme danger in an experimental submersible.”



OceanGate, for its part, asserted that Lochridge was not contracted or commissioned engineering services for the Titan.

And it is that submersibles, unlike ships and other vessels, are largely unregulated, especially when they operate in international waters, according to the New York Times.

In fact, since the disappearance of the Titan, Several former passengers who have boarded the sub have claimed they signed a waiver before boarding that clearly stated the extreme risks.

Mike Reiss, producer of the television series The Simpsons who last summer traveled on the Titan to visit the remains of the Titanic, told the New York Post: “Before I even got on the ship, there is a very, very long disclaimer that mentions the death three times on the first page”.

And on a CBS show airing last summer about the Titan’s voyages, journalist David Pogue read aloud a waiver of liability signed by the passenger before boarding the ship, in which described the Titan as an “experimental submersible craft that has not been approved or certified by any body regulator and could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma, or death.

