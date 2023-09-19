Fentanyl, the powerful and cheap synthetic drug of opiate effects so widespread in countries like the United States, has the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil on alert (southwest), which is beginning to see its effects while trying to combat the consumption of other drugs consumed in dangerous “cocktails.”

The arrival of four drug users at a municipal hospital with intense body pain and bulging eyes, hunched, disoriented and who did not respond to treatments alerted the city’s health authorities about possible consumption of fentanyl50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Without having the tests to detect the presence of this drug, the cases remained suspicious.

The treatment becomes much more difficult because there are already several drugs that the patient has.

These patients, the Municipal Health Director, Juan Carlos González, explains to EFE, They were consumers of the “H”, a dangerous mixture of heroin with cement residue, rat poison and other substanceswidely used in the city due to its low cost (50 cents on the dollar) and high level of addiction, and which in 2016 triggered interventions in at least four neighborhoods overwhelmed by micro-trafficking.

Seven years later, the“H” is still installed in the city and is accompanied by more and more drug mixtures, among which, specialists fear, may be fentanyl..

“The treatment becomes much more difficult because there are already several drugs that the patient has. If before the stay (in the hospital) was 10 or 12 days and they left detoxified, now it costs us 20 days or a little more, precisely because the mixture of this type of substances,” explains González.

The health department is preparing for the arrival of more cases and is in the process of acquiring tests to detect fentanyl and naloxone, which is applied in cases of overdose to avoid cardiorespiratory arrest.

Fentanyl in circulation

The alert from the Municipality did not reach the ears of the Police Anti-Drug Directorate, which assures that they do not know about these cases and that they have not detected fentanyl in powder or pills, although they have detected its liquid version.

“In operations we have found vial-type fentanyl. That is, a drug that is prescribed legally, but that people who have had access to this drug offer it on social networks as leftovers,” General Pablo Ramírez, director, explains to EFE. National Anti-Drug Police.

In total, the Police have seized 128 vials in three operations since August 2022.

“Coordinations have been generated with the United States and other countries to receive training in this area and we have the alert from Colombia, which already has action plans and substances have been identified in some cities,” says Ramírez.

The anti-drug director assures that fentanyl in vials does not have the same effect as the illegal substance. “What it causes is numbness,” he adds. He confesses that the absence of a drug observatory prevents them from determining internal demand.

The latest figures are from 2016. The Health Regulation, Control and Surveillance Agency (Arcsa) has collected six alerts of fentanyl sales on social networks, although only in blisters and patches. In August he carried out a control operation in the center of Guayaquil, without results.

New drugs and minors

Dr. Rómulo Bermeo, addiction specialist and member of the Guayas College of Physicians, It has not treated people with fentanyl poisoning or withdrawal syndrome, but it has detected the use of other drugs and analgesics such as tramadol, tapentadol and ketorolac, used to relieve intense pain.

“A drug called ‘Tusi’, or pink cocaine, has appeared, which has an equine sedative. We also see with concern the use of ayahuasca, of which we have had seven cases this year; a hallucinogen called San Pedro, and the use of threads of banana peel, a little-known drug, but it is like marijuana,” he tells EFE.

In Guayaquil, the drug “plo plo” is also consumed, a mixture of cocaine with herb killers and other chemicals, but Bermeo assures that “crispy” (marijuana with an “H”) will displace the “H” “in a short time.” . It is not only the use of more drugs that worries doctors, as González warns of a change in the age at which consumption begins.

“Before it was from the age of 17, now it is from the age of 12 or 11. It is a very alarming fact,” he says. Both agree that the Government must focus more on prevention and mass socialization of the consequences of consumption.

