The Colombia selection is in the mind of James Rodriguez and the feeling, as coach Néstor Lorenzo has sufficiently demonstrated, is mutual. However, the daily life of the creative is called Sao Paulo and that kind of previous marriage threatens to generate new problems.

The Colombian comes from an uncomfortable chapter with the Brazilian club, to which he asked to leave, then ended up locked up and without offers from outside and thus, finally, he was forced to apologize so as not to be left without competition, which posed a serious risk of not being called up to his national team. Everything has to do with everything.

So things are, James He had to wait until the end of February to play his first game of the year, against a fourth division team against whom he scored a goal and gave an assist, and to play a few minutes (few to be honest) against Palmeiras. And just now, when he should remain faithful to the discipline of his people, he prepares for a trip that would cut, once again, his process.

The good thing is that everyone knew it from the moment they were hired, that number 10 is a fixture of the Colombian National Team and its absences are common. The bad thing is that everyone's calendars overlap and the risks for everyone are once again too great.

For Sao Paulo in it Paulist ChampionshipThere is the reality of a very probable qualification for the quarterfinals that will be on March 17, perhaps the last date on which the coach Thiago Carpini I can count on the creative because the Fifa date begins on the 18th.

But if he qualifies for the semifinals, there will come the crossing: the matches in that instance are scheduled for March 27 and the left-hander would no longer be available. In fact, he wouldn't even be around, since he would travel to Europe for the match against Spain on the 22nd and Romania on the 26th.

It means that when Sao Paulo is playing an important event, your player will be just crossing the ocean back from Madrid, with jet-lag and fatigue included, and the doubts will return as to when Dorival Jr He was a coach.

“Most of the time, unfortunately, he returned from the national team with an aggravated problem, small injuries that made training with our group considerably difficult, to the point that, when he returned from the national team, after 10 or 15 days, he was still was in the medical department. It's no surprise,” said the strategist, more words, less words, the same thing that the strategist himself pointed out later. Carpiniwho decided to give the talented player a second chance.

The concern is reasonable because there is a history of James Rodríguez traveling to the Colombian National Team and injuries that delay his reintegration into the club longer than necessary. Now there is the no small detail of the fight and the reconciliation process with his club. I hope fortune is on his side this time.

