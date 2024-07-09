An important turning point could come in these last hours due to the heartbreaking disappearance of Hanane Fakirthe 41-year-old young mother of whom there has been no news since last June 19th. Unfortunately, the officers have found the body of a girl, which could belong to her.

Obviously at the moment these are all hypotheses, but to shed light on this episode, only the examination of the DNA which will be able to give precise confirmations on the identity of the victim. Many clues suggest that it is indeed her.

Hanane Fakir is 41 years old with origins Moroccanwith her husband and two daughters aged 13 and 9, lives in the municipality of Marzanin the province of Pavia. The man, however, runs a cleaning company and it was he who went to the police, for report what was happening. The search, however, began after nine long days.

The woman had left the house last Wednesday, June 19perhaps to run her usual errands. However, her husband, not seeing her return and unable to get in touch with her, decided to report the disappearance to the police. However, the officers, having no news of the case, did not know where to begin the search.

The discovery of the body that could belong to Hanane Fakir

During the days in which they carried out their research, the agents have found a phone of his in the countryside of Castel Lambro. From further searches in the area, they then found another one of his cell phone and her bag, but no news of her.

The important turning point came in the last few hours, when the police found the body of a woman near a branch of the Morocco cablewhich would be a large artificial canal that winds along the southern Lambro.

For now there are several clues which would suggest that it is indeed the missing young mother. However, since the body remained in the water for a long time, it will be necessary to DNA test to understand whether or not it is her. There will be further updates on the case soon.