Several people have been arrested in Austria and Germany because they were suspected of planning to commit attacks during the holidays. Various German media, including newspapers, reported this Image and Frankfurter Allgemeine. Alleged targets included the Cathedral in Cologne, which was searched by police for explosives on Saturday evening and where security measures were in place on Sunday.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
11:01
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#attacks #foiled #Europe #arrests #countries #police #deployment #Cologne #Cathedral
Leave a Reply