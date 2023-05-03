Just days before the official coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, a suspected armed man has been arrested outside the gates of Buckingham Palace. That has the London police on Tuesday. The man approached the palace gates with what appeared to be a firearm and threw suspected rounds for a shotgun onto the floor.

The suspect was apprehended before anything further could happen. He is being held on suspicion of possession of weapons. No shots were fired or injured. However, there are still many agents on site; an investigation is underway into what the man was up to. After the man was led away, a “controlled explosion” occurred —though police did not disclose what exploded. Charles and his wife Camilla were not in the palace at the time of the incident.

Prince Charles immediately became king after the death of his mother Elizabeth last September. His official coronation ceremony will take place this Saturday at Westminster Abbey, London. His wife Camilla, who is still queen consort, will also be crowned queen. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be present at the ceremony. Princess Beatrix and Princess Amalia are present at a reception the evening before the ceremony.